Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.10

Shares of Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and traded as low as $8.13. Buzzi Unicem shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 100 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Buzzi Unicem from €33.00 ($34.38) to €29.00 ($30.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Buzzi Unicem from €20.00 ($20.83) to €19.50 ($20.31) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Buzzi Unicem from €17.70 ($18.44) to €18.00 ($18.75) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. HSBC lowered Buzzi Unicem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Buzzi Unicem from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Buzzi Unicem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

