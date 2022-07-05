Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.11% of Cable One worth $9,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CABO. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,866.00.

In related news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total value of $492,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,257.97 per share, for a total transaction of $62,898.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,395,777.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,292.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,049.81 and a 52 week high of $2,136.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,221.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,420.87.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.03 by $14.82. The business had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.97 million. Cable One had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 67.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 17.63%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

