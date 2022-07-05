Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler to $33.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cadence Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $23.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $440.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $737,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Cadence Bank by 61.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 159,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 60,801 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cadence Bank by 25.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,033,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,249,000 after purchasing an additional 206,698 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 68,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

