Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.15.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $136.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.55. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $125.17 and a 52 week high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,220,455,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,197,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,916.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,130,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,269,400,000 after purchasing an additional 775,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,817,000 after purchasing an additional 540,683 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

