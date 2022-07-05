Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.10.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.37.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

