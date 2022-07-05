Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.30

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as low as C$0.27. Canagold Resources shares last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 138,018 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of C$22.94 million and a PE ratio of -9.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.
Canagold Resources Company Profile (TSE:CCM)
