Canal Capital Management LLC Invests $3.36 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,214 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $279.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $286.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

