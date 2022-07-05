Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5,084.88

Shares of Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,084.88 ($61.58) and traded as low as GBX 4,955 ($60.00). Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c shares last traded at GBX 4,985 ($60.37), with a volume of 48,414 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,084.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,085.96. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,262.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 46 ($0.56) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c’s previous dividend of $45.00. Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c’s payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.

