Capital Insight Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 199.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,993 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.41.

NVDA opened at $145.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $363.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.04 and its 200 day moving average is $224.15. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $143.92 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

