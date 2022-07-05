Capital Insight Partners LLC Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

XOM opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $368.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

