Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest stock opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.16. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 52.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 200,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 12.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.