Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $138.20

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 138.20 ($1.67) and traded as low as GBX 132.50 ($1.60). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 136.75 ($1.66), with a volume of 1,332 shares.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 138.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 147.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £128.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
About Carr’s Group (LON:CARR)
Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies supplementation products for livestock. It offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, and SmartLic brands; boluses under the Tracesure brand; and protein products under the AminoMax brand.
See Also
- 5 Reasons to Climb Aboard Carnival Stock
- Three (3) Top-Rated Dividend Payers Worth Your Attention
- MarketBeat Podcast: Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?
- Institutional Support For KB Home Remains High
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Carr's Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carr's Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.