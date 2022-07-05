Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $138.20

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 138.20 ($1.67) and traded as low as GBX 132.50 ($1.60). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 136.75 ($1.66), with a volume of 1,332 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 138.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 147.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £128.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of GBX 1.18 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. Carr’s Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

About Carr’s Group (LON:CARR)

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies supplementation products for livestock. It offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, and SmartLic brands; boluses under the Tracesure brand; and protein products under the AminoMax brand.

