Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $39.86 on Monday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average is $43.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,970,000 after purchasing an additional 317,721 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,906,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,087,000 after acquiring an additional 66,567 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,837,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,241,000 after acquiring an additional 34,931 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,663,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,430,000 after acquiring an additional 105,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,681,000 after acquiring an additional 37,381 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

