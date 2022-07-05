C&C Group (LON:CCR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $208.88

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 208.88 ($2.53) and traded as low as GBX 183 ($2.22). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 184.20 ($2.23), with a volume of 241,948 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCR shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 288 ($3.49) price target on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.63) price target on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The stock has a market cap of £723.70 million and a PE ratio of 21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 198.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 208.88.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

