Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $239.38

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 239.38 ($2.90) and traded as low as GBX 214 ($2.59). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 218.50 ($2.65), with a volume of 144,875 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAML. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.21) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Central Asia Metals from GBX 295 ($3.57) to GBX 310 ($3.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £384.62 million and a P/E ratio of 575.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 245.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 239.38.

In other Central Asia Metals news, insider Mike Prentis bought 5,750 shares of Central Asia Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 242 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £13,915 ($16,850.33). Also, insider Mike Armitage acquired 16,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £40,066.88 ($48,518.87).

Central Asia Metals Company Profile (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.