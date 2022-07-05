CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CESDF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.43.

Shares of CESDF stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

