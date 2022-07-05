CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Raised to Outperform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$3.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$3.35.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CEU. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.45.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$2.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$615.63 million and a P/E ratio of 11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.34. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$1.36 and a one year high of C$3.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.45.

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$401.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$395.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.3451852 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

In other news, Director Philip Scherman purchased 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$98,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 341,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$801,512.15. Insiders have acquired a total of 48,222 shares of company stock worth $114,324 over the last ninety days.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

