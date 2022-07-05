Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.11

Shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.11 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 13.14 ($0.16). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 13.70 ($0.17), with a volume of 9,850 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.85) target price on shares of Chaarat Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of £94.48 million and a P/E ratio of -34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.11.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

