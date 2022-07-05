Chase Investment Counsel Corp Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 4.1% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,012,424 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $276,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84,253 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 11,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.41.

NVDA opened at $145.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $363.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.04 and a 200 day moving average of $224.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.92 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

