Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 4,412 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,176 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $56.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average of $51.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

