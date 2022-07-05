Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 90 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.2% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

PG opened at $146.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.74.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

