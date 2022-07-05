Chatham Capital Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 68,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 18,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average is $51.98.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

