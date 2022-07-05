Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Lifted by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX opened at $146.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $287.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.58.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.24.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.