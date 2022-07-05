Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,932.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,585.00 to $1,335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,340.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $2,056,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,306.80 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,331.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1,469.09.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

