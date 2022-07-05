Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CHD opened at $94.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.34 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

