CIBC Trims Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Target Price to C$3.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cfra reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canopy Growth to a sell rating and set a C$2.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.72.

Shares of TSE:WEED opened at C$3.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.18. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of C$3.52 and a twelve month high of C$29.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

