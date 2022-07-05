Citigroup Boosts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $148.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup to $148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.88.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $121.21 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.20.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after buying an additional 19,526 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.