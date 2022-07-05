City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $474.72

Shares of City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 474.72 ($5.75) and traded as low as GBX 410 ($4.96). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 414 ($5.01), with a volume of 11,584 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 445.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 474.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £209.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83.

In other news, insider Jane Stabile bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.29) per share, for a total transaction of £21,850 ($26,459.19).

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

