Coats Group (LON:COA) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $68.77

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.77 ($0.83) and traded as low as GBX 61.50 ($0.74). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.75), with a volume of 290,419 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COA. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.09) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.21) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 103 ($1.25) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £900.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,240.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 68.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

