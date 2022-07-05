Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Cut to C$119.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$141.00 to C$119.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications to a buy rating and set a C$120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a C$114.50 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$122.39.

CCA stock opened at C$89.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$86.79 and a 52-week high of C$123.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$97.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$101.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$728.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$731.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 9.7499994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 325 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.39, for a total value of C$27,101.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$40,861.10. Also, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 16,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$88.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,452,436.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 159,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,161,255.68. In the last three months, insiders purchased 99,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,291,819 and sold 35,552 shares valued at $3,721,200.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

