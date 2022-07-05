Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $40.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77. Comcast has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $182.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after buying an additional 2,751,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after buying an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 958,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,992,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,372 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

