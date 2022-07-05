Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $41.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.11. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $46.30.

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $55.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 35.41%. Analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 455,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after purchasing an additional 25,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

