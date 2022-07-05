Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 13 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $1,422,000. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,737,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,174.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,256.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,556.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,277.59.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.