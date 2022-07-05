Compass Point Trims Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Target Price to $54.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Compass Point to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.67.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $34.20 on Monday. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.73.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 335,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.