Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNXC. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 846.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $137.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.63. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $208.48.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,531,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,619.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $162.44 per share, with a total value of $100,063.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,326.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,514 shares of company stock valued at $240,032. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

