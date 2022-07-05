Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $23.99 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 113,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,538,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $110.93 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

