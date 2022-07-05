Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.39

Shares of Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and traded as low as $16.30. Conrad Industries shares last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of $81.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90.
Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter.
Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.
