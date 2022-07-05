ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 285 ($3.45) target price on the stock.

CTEC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.03) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 230 ($2.79) to GBX 255 ($3.09) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 241.67 ($2.93).

ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 226.40 ($2.74) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,712.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.34. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165.30 ($2.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 265 ($3.21). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 214.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 199.46.

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Jonny Mason bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £49,280 ($59,675.47).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

