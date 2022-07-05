Copperwynd Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in Walt Disney by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.03 and a 200 day moving average of $129.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.76.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

