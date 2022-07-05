Copperwynd Financial LLC Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 32,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 9,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,362 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $216.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,176. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

