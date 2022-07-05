Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,236 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $224,986,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,614,000 after buying an additional 408,488 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,080,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 4,249.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 228,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after buying an additional 223,496 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $171.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.69. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

