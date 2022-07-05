Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $232,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.54.

Shares of WMB opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

About Williams Companies (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.