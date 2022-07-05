Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,497 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $145.23 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $143.92 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

