Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,755 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

XOM stock opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.