Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes $205,000 Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 12,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

KRE opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.73. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

