Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Cut to C$6.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CJR.B. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.61.

Shares of CJR.B stock opened at C$3.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$736.89 million and a P/E ratio of 4.97. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$3.45 and a twelve month high of C$6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.63.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

