Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.09

Shares of Corvus Gold Inc. (TSE:KOR – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.09 and traded as high as C$4.10. Corvus Gold shares last traded at C$4.09, with a volume of 115,365 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$519.44 million and a P/E ratio of -20.87.

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in Canada and the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold and silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,895 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

