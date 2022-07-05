COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.93

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.93 and traded as low as $6.89. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 7,400 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.6021 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

