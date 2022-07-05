Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $680,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,958 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,548,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 40,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 408.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 80,646 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 64,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.76.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

