Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €42.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €42.00 ($43.75) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on 1COV. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($52.08) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($43.75) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($81.25) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($62.50) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($58.33) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Covestro alerts:

ETR:1COV opened at €32.46 ($33.81) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €46.22. Covestro has a twelve month low of €31.46 ($32.77) and a twelve month high of €60.24 ($62.75). The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.82.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.